Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post $15.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.40 million to $16.00 million. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $68.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 33,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. Airgain has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.