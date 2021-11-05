Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.50

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 7417163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

