Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €22.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €20.33 ($23.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.67 and a 200-day moving average of €20.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.34. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

