Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $200,937. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 207,905 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

