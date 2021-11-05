Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $370,355.58 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,406 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $370,355.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

Alamo Group stock opened at $152.35 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.43 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.