Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

ALG opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $127.43 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.