Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,076,000 after acquiring an additional 121,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.31 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.