Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.50.

Albemarle stock opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.09. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

