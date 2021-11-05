Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Tops $281.77 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $281.77 million and approximately $66.91 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00266140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00105881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00140436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003349 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

