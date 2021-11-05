Algebris UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 105,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. MoneyGram International comprises 0.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

