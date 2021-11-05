Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a buy rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $679.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $439.71 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $668.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

