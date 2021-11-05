Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.34 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $19.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.05. 50,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,235. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $648.82 and a 200-day moving average of $672.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

