ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $459,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $202,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

