Alliance Global Partners Reiterates C$1.70 Price Target for American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese (CVE:AMY) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:AMY opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. American Manganese has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$188.44 million and a PE ratio of -87.78.
About American Manganese
