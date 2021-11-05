Alliance Global Partners Reiterates C$1.70 Price Target for American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese (CVE:AMY) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:AMY opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. American Manganese has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$188.44 million and a PE ratio of -87.78.

About American Manganese

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

