AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.64

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 2120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.