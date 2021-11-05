Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pentair were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,073,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,921,000 after buying an additional 100,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.