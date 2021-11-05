Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 100,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

COLM stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

