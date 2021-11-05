Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $346,000 Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.92. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

