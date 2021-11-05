Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

