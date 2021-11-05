Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 61,193 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,193 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Ryerson worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

