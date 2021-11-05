Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 11.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) traded up 11.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. 6,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 275,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,573 shares of company stock worth $379,845 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 344.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

