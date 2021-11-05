Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 11.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) traded up 11.1% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. 6,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 275,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.
The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 344.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
