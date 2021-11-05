Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $59.73

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.73, but opened at $63.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

