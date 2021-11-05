Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $59.73

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.73, but opened at $63.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 2,186 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
