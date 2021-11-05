Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

