AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.50

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.50 and last traded at C$25.31, with a volume of 321563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

