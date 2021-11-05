Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.90.

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.26 million and a PE ratio of -630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

