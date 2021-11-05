ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALXO traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.