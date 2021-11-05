Amalgamated Bank Acquires 58,266 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 468.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after buying an additional 71,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after buying an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

