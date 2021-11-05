Amalgamated Bank Acquires 8,860 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

