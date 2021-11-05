Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 356.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 811.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 50,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $1,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,294,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,264,000 after buying an additional 99,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of K opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.