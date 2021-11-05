Amalgamated Bank Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 570.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Flowserve worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

FLS stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.