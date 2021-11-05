Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 424.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,939 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.65 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.