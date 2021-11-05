Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 544.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of IART opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.