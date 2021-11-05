Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $54.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,531.55. 112,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,384.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,385.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

