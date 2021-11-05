AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $764.02 and last traded at $750.68, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $754.31.

The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 101.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

