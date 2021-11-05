Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.30.

NYSE AMRC opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,476. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

