American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lowered by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

