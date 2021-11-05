American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

AEP stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

