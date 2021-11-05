American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.52

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 2180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.