American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

American States Water stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $575,057 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

