Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,009. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

