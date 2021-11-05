AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

ABC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.57. 762,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

