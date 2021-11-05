Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 450 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 578.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,563.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

CBRL stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $116.28 and a one year high of $178.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

