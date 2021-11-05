Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $452.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

