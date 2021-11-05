Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $980,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

