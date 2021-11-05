Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1,022.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.