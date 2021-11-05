Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,760,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

