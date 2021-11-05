AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton Sells 27,337 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
