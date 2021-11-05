AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton Sells 27,337 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

