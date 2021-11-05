Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $588,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

