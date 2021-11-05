AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 950,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.39. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

