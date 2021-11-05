AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AMN traded down $16.57 on Friday, reaching $95.85. 85,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,425. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

